ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a man died after crashing into a parked semi-truck near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Lucas and Hunt Road.

St. Louis Couty police said the crash was reported at around 12:25 Monday afternoon. Police said an SUV was speeding north on Halls Ferry when it left the roadway and struck a parked semi-truck.

The driver, a 37-year-old man was killed in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The police investigation is ongoing.

