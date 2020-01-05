Man killed in hit-and-run on interstate in St. Louis County

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Charlton Fowler

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on an interstate in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 170 near the Midland overpass around 12:20 a.m.

Lanes were closed as police were investigating.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Charlton Fowler.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fowler was walking in the third lane of Interstate 170.

The car that hit Fowler left the scene.