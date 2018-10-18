HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A man was believed to have been killed early Thursday morning after his car fell on top of him, officials believe.

Just before 5:25 a.m., the High Ridge Fire District tweeted a report of a person trapped along Heads Creek Road and Ruth Drive in House Springs.

Trooper Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told 5 On Your Side they believed the man was working on his broken-down car before it fell on him, killing him. Sheriff Dave Marshak later confirmed the fatality on Twitter.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of the accident. They are handling the investigation.

