WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Madison Avenue.

Officials said the car was driven by a woman and there was one passenger in the car. The motorcycle was driven by a man from Wood River.

RELATED: Person struck and killed on I-70 in St. Louis

The man died from his injuries. The woman and passenger in the car were both uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation and the victim has not been identified out of respect for the family, according to police.