ST. LOUIS – A man was killed in a crash in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

A two-truck was driving south on Hall Street near E. Carrie when a Honda Element turned onto Hall Street from Carrie and struck the truck.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital where he died.

The 53-year-old driver of the tow-truck was not injured in the accident.

Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.