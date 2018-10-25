ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 11100 block of Ruesta Drive for a disturbance call.

During the investigation, two officers made contact with a man in a vehicle who they said appeared to be unresponsive. One of the officers noticed a handgun in the car and opened the door to secure it.

The man reacted and a struggle for the man's gun ensued, according to police.

The officer was inside the man's car when the man started driving. During the struggle over the gun, police said the officer was in fear for his life and shot the man one time.

The second officer got into his police car and followed the vehicle, eventually pulling in front of the car to stop it.

When the man's car stopped, both officers removed the man from the car and began life-saving techniques until emergency crews arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle the man was driving was reported stolen out of St. Louis.

Both officers were not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

