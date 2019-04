ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in St. Louis County.

The crash happened at Page Avenue and North Warson Road in Midland Township Thursday morning.

KSDK

Police said it was a two-car crash. There was one person in each car, one refused treatment and the other one died at the scene.

Officials have not released any other details about the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.