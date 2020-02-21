ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a 2-car crash in St. Louis' DeBaliviere Place neighborhood Thursday night.

The crash happened in the 5600 block of Delmar Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a 2015 Jeep Patriot was traveling along Delmar approaching DeBaliviere Avenue at a high rate of speed when it attempted to pass another car.

The Jeep struck a curb which caused it to roll and hit a utility pole. The driver of the Jeep was partially ejected, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was not injured and two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

