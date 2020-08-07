Man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Police said Charles Gudermuth, 36, was killed in a crash around 10:30 a.m. on Tiny Ridge Way Road east of Cedar Heights Lane.
Police said Gudermuth was driving too fast in the hilly conditions on his Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle, a 28-year-old woman crossed the center of the road while picking up her phone and hit Gudermuth head-on.
Gudermuth was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was not injured. No charges have been filed in the crash as of this writing.
