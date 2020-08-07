Man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Franklin County

Police said the man was driving too fast in hilly conditions, and the driver of the car that hit him was grabbing her phone off the floormat when the crash happened

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Franklin County.

Police said Charles Gudermuth, 36, was killed in a crash around 10:30 a.m. on Tiny Ridge Way Road east of Cedar Heights Lane.

Police said Gudermuth was driving too fast in the hilly conditions on his Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle, a 28-year-old woman crossed the center of the road while picking up her phone and hit Gudermuth head-on.

Gudermuth was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not injured. No charges have been filed in the crash as of this writing.