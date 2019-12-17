JENNINGS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in Jennings late Monday night.

At around 11:05 p.m., police received a call for a shooting in the 7300 block of Sapphire Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man in a front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the shooting or the victim has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).