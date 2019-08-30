LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed on a highway in Lincoln County late Thursday night.
Around 10:40 p.m., 35-year-old Timothy Winheim of House Springs was struck on southbound Highway 61 north of Anderson Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details about the accident have been released.
