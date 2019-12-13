HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was shot and killed on an interstate in Hazelwood just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Officials were originally called to westbound I-270 for a report of a crash between a semi-truck and a car.

When they arrived, they found a man shot in a car. Police said that a semi-truck accidentally hit the car after the man was shot.

First responders tried to revive him, but they were unable to and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are looking for two people in a black SUV with dark, tinted windows connected to this incident.

Westbound I-270 remains closed near Lindbergh Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.