x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Cyclist struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Sauget

A 59-year-old man was walking his bike down the road when a silver sedan struck him and kept driving
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his bicycle down a road Wednesday night in Sauget.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Falling Springs Road near Monsanto Avenue. A 59-year-old East St. Louis man was walking his bike on the road when a silver sedan struck him and continued driving southbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his identity.

Jones said officers are checking surveillance cameras to find more information on the car and its driver.

More local stories

RELATED: Cahokia man dies after being shot in the neck in St. Louis

RELATED: Woman shot in chest, pushed out of car in downtown St. Louis

RELATED: Person of interest taken into custody in connection with deadly Galleria shooting

RELATED: 14-year-old boy shot in foot by people he knew near Saint Louis University