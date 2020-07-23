Cyclist struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Sauget

A 59-year-old man was walking his bike down the road when a silver sedan struck him and kept driving

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his bicycle down a road Wednesday night in Sauget.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. on Falling Springs Road near Monsanto Avenue. A 59-year-old East St. Louis man was walking his bike on the road when a silver sedan struck him and continued driving southbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his identity.

Jones said officers are checking surveillance cameras to find more information on the car and its driver.