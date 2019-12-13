ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., police received a call for a shooting and found a man inside a car in the 2600 block of Tennessee Avenue.

The man suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the homicide division at 314- 444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).