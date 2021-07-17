x
Man killed in single-car crash in Montgomery County, Missouri

NEW FLORENCE, Mo. — A 50-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash on Strube Road in Troy, Missouri Friday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bobby Aery was driving his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado at around 9 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve on Strube Road and struck a tree.

The crash report said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Montgomery County coroner.

