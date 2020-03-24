ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Augusta, Missouri died in a crash Monday night.

The crash happened along Highway 94 near Schell Road at around 7 p.m.

Brendan Dolan, 56, was traveling eastbound on Highway 94 when he went off the side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, according to the crash report.

Dolan was taken to the hospital where he died.

No other information about the crash has been released.

