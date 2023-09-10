x
Man killed in St. Louis County crash late Saturday

One passenger in the sedan died. Police have not identified him.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened late Saturday night. 

The crash happened between a pickup truck and a sedan at about 11:05 p.m. at Halls Ferry and Lucas-Hunt roads. 

Police said a man driving a Ford pickup truck southbound on Halls Ferry Road hit a Lexus on northbound Halls Ferry that was attempting to turn left onto Lucas-Hunt Road.

One of the two passengers in the Lexus died. Police have not identified the man who died. 

The driver and the other passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Ford pickup also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are investigating the crash. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

