Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis

The man's death was ruled as accidental.

ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him.

The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.

The man was found unresponsive at the scene by responding officers. EMS took him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man's death was ruled as accidental and the medical examiner's office will be handling the investigation into his death, St. Louis police said.