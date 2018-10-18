HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — JEFFERSON CO., Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was killed underneath a car in Jefferson County Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old man was found with a saw under an abandoned vehicle around 5:30 a.m.

The saw was stuck in the exhaust pipe and police believe he was possibly removing the catalytic converter. It’s unclear if the man had permission to be under the car. Officials believe the vehicle fell on him.

The incident occurred near Heads Creek Road and Ruth Drive.

Police believe the vehicle fell on the man and they’re looking for the vehicle’s owner.

The 37-year-old man’s name has not been released.

