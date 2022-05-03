Man killed, woman injured in shooting at north St. Louis motel Tuesday

Homicide detectives are investigating.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were discovered in the Fairground Neighborhood at a motel near Grand Boulevard and Penrose Street at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. The man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in the chest, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Video from the scene showed police tape around the parking lot of a motel in the area. Detectives appeared to be looking into a room on the second floor of the complex.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html