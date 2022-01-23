x
Man lying in street struck, killed in Ferguson Saturday night

A crash report said a 46-year-old man was lying in the right-hand turn lane of West Florissant when he was hit. He died at the scene minutes later.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person was struck and killed on West Florissant Avenue Saturday night.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue near the intersection of Keelen Drive. The report said a 46-year-old man was lying in the right-hand turn lane of West Florissant when he was hit.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was identified as Terence Davis, a St. Louis resident.

The crash report said the car involved in the crash had to be towed from the scene. The crash is being investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

