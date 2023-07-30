Man reported missing at Creve Coeur Lake Wednesday

The man's family reported him missing after locating his vehicle at Creve Coeur Lake, where he often goes biking.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A 67-year-old man has been reported missing after his vehicle was found at Creve Coeur Lake.

St. Louis County police said Richard Angert was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Creve Coeur Lake. He is known to go biking at the lake.

Angert's family reported him missing after finding his vehicle at the lake with his bike missing from its rack on the vehicle.

Angert is 67 years old, and is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has brown hair.

It is not known was Angert was last seen wearing.

Police said Angert has some chronic physical health conditions.

Anyone with information on Angert or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately to report information. The St. Louis County Police Department can also be contacted with information at 636-529-8210.