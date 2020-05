Elbert Hunt was last seen on May 21

MADISON, Illinois — Madison police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who has dementia.

Elbert Hunt, 64, was last seen on May 21 around 11 p.m. in the Brooklyn, East St. Louis and Alton areas.

He was wearing a red jacket, black pants and a hat, police said.

If you have seen Elbert or have any information, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.