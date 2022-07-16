Police searching for 63-year-old man missing since Thursday

Christopher Roberts has diagnosed Alzheimer's disease and a heart condition.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a 63-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Christopher Roberts is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, a silver pinky ring and carrying a brown backpack, according to the silver advisory issued by St. Louis County police.

Roberts has diagnosed Alzheimer's disease and a heart condition.

Roberts left his home in the 3900 block of Lemay Manor Court at about 9 a.m. Thursday on foot to take a bus to help a friend with yardwork, the silver advisory said.

He never made it to the friend's address or back to his home.

Anyone who has seen Roberts or has information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their nearest law enforcement agency. They can also call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.