The man veered off the road, hit the median and overturned, police say

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A man on a motorcycle was seriously injured after an accident Friday morning.

The 45-year-old man was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Illinois Route 255 near mile marker 12 around 5:30 a.m.

He veered off the road, hit the center median and overturned, according to Illinois State Police. The man was airlifted to the hospital.

It is not clear what caused the accident.