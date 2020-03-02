WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Police say a man was caught building a pipe bomb in a plot to blow up the Warren County Courthouse.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department received a report Wednesday that 35-year-old Joseph Lumetta was threatening to blow up the courthouse, according to a probable cause statement.

Lumetta had a court date scheduled for Feb. 27 and over the past month had threatened that "if things don't go my way in court, people will pay," police said. He also was reported to have bought fertilizer and gathered metal shavings before threatening to blow up the courthouse, saying "it will be like Timothy McVeigh."

Police contacted Lumetta that same day at the powder coating business Microfinish Company Inc., where he worked. His coworkers told investigators that he had been acting strangely and using company tools and materials to secretively build something.

Police found the object and identified it as a metal cylinder with welded end caps, similar to a pipe bombshell.

A search warrant was served at Lumetta's home on Chantilly Lane, where police found a 10-pound bag of urea fertilizer in his bedroom closet.

Several dozen staff members work at the courthouse, police said. The Warren County Jail, which is located inside, regularly has over 110 inmates.

He was charged with attempted causing a catastrophe, a class-A felony.

More local stories to checkout

Police need your help in finding this serial gas thief BALLWIN, Mo. - Police are on the lookout for a man accused of filling up at Ballwin gas stations and driving off without paying. The Ballwin Police Department said a man driving a white Ford Explorer and a frequent visitor to Ballwin gas stations has left without paying for his gas on five occasions.

RELATED: Missouri, Illinois among best states for early retirement, study says

RELATED: 'Don't focus on the scale, focus on yourself' | How this woman lost 170 pounds

RELATED: O'Fallon, Ill., family safe after fire destroys home

RELATED: Missouri, Illinois among best states for early retirement, study says