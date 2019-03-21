MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was assaulted while sitting on a MetroLink train Wednesday night.

Police responded to 21 Sunnen Drive around 8:35 p.m. where a 62-year-old man said he was assaulted by two or three unknown juveniles who were wearing ski masks.

Upon arrival at the Maplewood station at 7911 Manchester Road, the doors to the train opened and two or three suspects hit the man in the face at least three times. The suspect got off the train and ran.

The man had minor injuries.