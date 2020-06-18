x
Watch: MSHP trooper pulls man from burning car in St. Louis County

When Trooper Brock Teague approached the flaming car, he could hear the driver yelling for help

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Body camera footage captured the moment a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled a man from a burning car on Saturday.

Trooper Brock Teague and an officer with the St. Louis County Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 255 at Interstate 55 in south county, MSHP said.

The car had landed on its side and burst into flames with the driver still inside. When Teague approached the car, he could hear the driver yelling for help. He cleared glass from the back window and reached inside.

Video from the county officer's body camera captured the moment he reached through the smoke to grab his hand.

"Hurry up, Hurry up! C'mon, man," Teague could be heard yelling as he pulled the driver from the car. Teague asked the man if he was able to walk, and then picked him up and carried him the rest of the way to safety.

The driver was not injured. Teague was treated and released at an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

MSHP did not say what caused the crash.

Trooper Brock Teague, Troop C, rescued a driver trapped inside of a burning vehicle following a rollover crash: Tpr. Teague responded to a vehicle crash on I-255 at I-55. He and a St. Louis County Police Department officer observed a vehicle on its side engulfed in flames. Tpr. Teague approached the vehicle and heard a voice yell from inside of the vehicle. Tpr. Teague went to the rear of the vehicle and cleared glass from the back window. He reached through the smoke and grabbed the driver by his hand. Tpr. Teague pulled him out of the fire through the back window before picking him up and carrying him to safety. #WeServeMo

Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

