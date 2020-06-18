Watch: MSHP trooper pulls man from burning car in St. Louis County

Trooper Brock Teague, Troop C, rescued a driver trapped inside of a burning vehicle following a rollover crash: Tpr. Teague responded to a vehicle crash on I-255 at I-55. He and a St. Louis County Police Department officer observed a vehicle on its side engulfed in flames. Tpr. Teague approached the vehicle and heard a voice yell from inside of the vehicle. Tpr. Teague went to the rear of the vehicle and cleared glass from the back window. He reached through the smoke and grabbed the driver by his hand. Tpr. Teague pulled him out of the fire through the back window before picking him up and carrying him to safety. #WeServeMo