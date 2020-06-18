Watch: MSHP trooper pulls man from burning car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Body camera footage captured the moment a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled a man from a burning car on Saturday.
Trooper Brock Teague and an officer with the St. Louis County Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 255 at Interstate 55 in south county, MSHP said.
The car had landed on its side and burst into flames with the driver still inside. When Teague approached the car, he could hear the driver yelling for help. He cleared glass from the back window and reached inside.
Video from the county officer's body camera captured the moment he reached through the smoke to grab his hand.
"Hurry up, Hurry up! C'mon, man," Teague could be heard yelling as he pulled the driver from the car. Teague asked the man if he was able to walk, and then picked him up and carried him the rest of the way to safety.
The driver was not injured. Teague was treated and released at an area hospital for smoke inhalation.
MSHP did not say what caused the crash.