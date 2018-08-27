HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — A man was rescued by the High Ridge Police Department from rapids in the Big River Sunday evening.

Firefighters said they got the call at around 6:35 saying four or five people were stuck in the rapids, but when they arrived, there was just one man in the river. He was holding onto a rock at the top of rapids and told rescuers that he was not a strong swimmer.

Rescuers said they got a life jacket with a rescue rope attached to it onto the man. They used that to successfully pull him out of the water at around 7:15.

The man told firefighters he was swimming back and forth across the river when he got caught in the current. He suffered minor injuries.

© 2018 KSDK