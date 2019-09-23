MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was rescued from the top of his car after he drove it into Creve Coeur Lake Monday morning, according to Maryland Heights Fire Protection District.

A spokesperson from the Pattonville Fire Protection District said the man was not injured, but he was a little shaken up.

Police said the man suffered a medical emergency before the car went into the lake.

No other details have been made available.

