ST. LOUIS — Emergency crews have rescued a man who went over a bridge and into the Mississippi River near Downtown St. Louis. He is expected to survive, St. Louis police said.

Crews first responded to a crash on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge at abut 8:30 a.m. Thursday. An aerial view from Sky5 showed a couple cars stopped in the right lane of eastbound I-70 traffic.

One of the vehicles had a door open and the airbags had deployed.

Emergency crews heard that a man had gone over the bridge, although at this time it's not clear how and police have not released any details.

A St. Louis Fire Department rescue boat searched the river for the man and found him two miles downstream just south of the Poplar Street Bridge. They were able to pull the man out of the river and rushed him to shore.

The view from Sky5 showed the man moving and sitting up, while emergency crews tended to him and got him ready for transport to a nearby hospital. He was able to stand up and get out of the boat onto a stretcher with a little help from the crews on scene.

EMS took the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no injuries reported in the crash on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are confirmed.

© 2018 KSDK