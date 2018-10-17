ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis’ Central West End Tuesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Laclede Avenue around 9:50 p.m. where a 25-year-old man said he was standing next to his car when a man wearing a black bandana or mask approached him with a gun.

The suspect got out of a silver Chrysler 200 with a dealer emblem plate on the front and a front left spare tire. He demanded the victim’s property, including his car keys and iPad. The suspect then got back into the Chrysler 200, which was occupied by two additional men and then fled the scene.

The victim was not injured.

