ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was robbed in the parking lot of a Downtown West church early Friday morning.

Police responded to Christ Church Cathedral at 1210 Locust Street around 1:30 a.m.

The man said he was walking when two unknown men in a dark sedan with tinted windows, pulled up next to him in the church parking lot. The two men pointed guns at him and demanded his property.

Police said they located the sedan, but it fled at a high-rate of speed and got away.