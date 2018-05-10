ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man robbed and kidnapped a 55-year-old man in south St. Louis Friday morning.

The victim told police he was doing construction work along the 5500 block of South Kingshighway when the suspect approached him and pointed a black semi-auto handgun at him. The suspect ordered the victim into his truck and told him to drive him to an ATM.

The victim drove the suspect to the ATM at Regions Bank in the 4700 block of South Kingshighway and was unable to withdraw any money, the suspect then ordered him to drive him to I-44 and Grand.

At some point, the victim and suspect got out of the vehicle in the 3300 block of South Kingshighway. The suspect ran near Home Depot and escaped. A weapon was recovered at the scene, but the suspect is still on the run.

The suspect is described as a 25-30-year-old white man, 135-145 pounds, approximately 6’2”, short light brown hair, “calligraphy” style tattoo on right forearm, white t-shirt, knee length light brown shorts.

NEW: surveillance video shows suspect running from scene of robbery in 3200 block of Kingshighway around 11:30 am. Source of video says @SLMPD hasn’t come to retrieve a copy. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/A0oasdjS2x — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) October 5, 2018

