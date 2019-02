ST. LOUIS – A man was robbed of his pizza at gunpoint in south St. Louis over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Weil Avenue in St. Louis’ Lindenwood Park neighborhood around 1 a.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old man told police an unknown man robbed him of his pizza at gunpoint and then went into an apartment complex.

Police could not find the suspect. The victim was not injured.