ST. LOUIS — A man was assaulted and robbed Thursday night while walking along Washington Avenue.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, told police that the robbery happened in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.

He was walking in the area at 11:20 p.m. when another man came up to him, struck him in the face with a gun and took his wallet and cellphone.

The robber got into a white car driven by another suspect and drove away.

The victim refused medical treatment, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

