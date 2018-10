ST. LOUIS — Police have reported an officer-involved shooting in the Gravois Park neighborhood of south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on the 3500 block of Gravois at around 7 p.m.

Officer Involved Shooting in the 3500 Block of Gravois. More information to follow. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 17, 2018

A fire department spokesman said a man was shot and rushed to the hospital. He was in serious condition, but his vital signs were stable.

