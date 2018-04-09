ST. LOUIS — All he wanted was to find his puppy a good home. Instead, he fell for a sob story from a crook.

Chris Morris wanted to find good homes for his 9-week old litter of chihuahua-terrier mixes, but any home just wouldn't do for special Spotty.

"The only female. A lot of people would try to get her from me, but I wouldn't let them have her,” Morris said.

But one response to his Facebook post about the pups pulled at his heart. It was from a mom who claimed she'd been through the unimaginable.

"She told me her husband and son died in the duck boat. I felt sorry for her. My mother recently died and I felt sympathy for her,” Morris said.

That's why he knocked $50 off his $300 asking price and agreed to sell this woman the puppy.

"I thought this would be a special home for her because this lady lost her husband and son, and her daughter needed a puppy,” he said.

But he realized this woman wasn't telling the truth when he met up with her in Festus. He says she took Spotty and left with an envelope of counterfeit money to pay for the puppy.

"It just seems like people are doing anything to make money, and I'm so sorry I did that because now I don't know what's going on with the puppy,” he said.

Morris says next time he'll be more careful about advertising his puppies on Facebook, but for now, he's turning to the app to reach as many people as he can, offering a $200 reward to anyone who can help bring Spotty home.

He says it’s not about the lost money. He wants to make sure the dog is safe.

Festus Police say they do have an officer working this case.

If you are worried about meeting someone to make a sale online, many police stations offer their facilities as safe exchange locations. You can call your police department's non-emergency line for information about similar programs.

