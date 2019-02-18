ST. LOUIS – A man was injured over the weekend in downtown St. Louis after he fought off a would-be robber.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday where a 27-year-old man was found with minor injuries.

He told police he was walking when an unknown man shoved him to the ground from behind. The suspect then pulled out a box cutter and demanded his property. The victim struggled with the suspect and got the box cutter away from him.

The suspect got away without any of the victim’s property. The victim refused medical treatment and the box cutter was recovered from the scene. Police do not have a suspect in custody.