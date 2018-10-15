BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A former employee of a retirement center has been sentenced for stealing identities of elderly residents.

Christopher Rhodes, 53, of Lovejoy, Illinois, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for stealing the identities of elderly residents at St. Paul’s Senior Community in Belleville. Rhodes had access to residents’ medical, health and personally identifiable information.

In June, Rhodes pled guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. In addition to his prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay over $15,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, from 2008 through July of 2017, Rhodes used names, social security numbers and other information belonging to residents of St. Paul’s, without lawful authority, to obtain and maintain electric and gas service, water service, and satellite television service at his home.

