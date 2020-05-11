x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Man who caused car crash while fleeing from police after south city bank robbery sentenced to 12 yeas in prison

Darvell Wharton robbed a south city bank and then led police on a chase in 2018
Credit: US Attorney Office of Eastern Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday in connection with an armed bank robbery that happened in 2018.

Darvell Wharton, 39, robbed the U.S. Bank in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue on Dec. 28, 2018, according to a press release from the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri. 

Wharton pointed a loaded .45 caliber pistol at multiple bank employees and demanded money. He then got away with more than $2,000.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tried to stop Wharton as he was driving at speeds of more than 80 mph and didn't stop at traffic signals. Officials said he caused a three-car car.

He was eventually arrested and police recovered two loaded pistols and cash that was taken during the bank robbery.

Wharton caused damage to a bystander’s vehicle during the pursuit.  

Credit: United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri

“Wharton deserves every day of this sentence. He terrorized bank employees by pointing a large firearm at them,” said United States Attorney Jeff Jensen. “He recklessly endangered innocent members of the community and law enforcement officers when he fled.”   

MORE LOCAL NEWS

RELATED: 2 people found shot to death in car in St. Louis identified

RELATED: Man shot in the head in north city Tuesday night

RELATED: Cash rewards for murder tips to increase in St. Louis

RELATED: St. Louis man serving life sentence for murder, arson dies in prison

RELATED: Major Case Squad investigating after man shot, killed in Cahokia

RELATED: Missouri reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 7th consecutive day

   

 

 