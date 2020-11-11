Man shoots himself after running from Franklin County deputies in stolen truck

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the man was driving a truck that was reported stolen out of Jefferson County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man shot himself after running from police in a stolen vehicle in Franklin County Tuesday morning.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:35 a.m., deputies were notified of truck that was stolen from a Jefferson County business that was being tracked by OnStar.

As deputies and Missouri State troopers responded to the area of Del Vista Drive in Villa Ridge, they saw the truck. When the driver tried to get away by driving the truck into the woods, he backed the truck into a Franklin County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. He then drove forward and a hit a Missouri State trooper.

Deputies eventually deployed tire deflation devices at the intersection of Highway M, which caused the truck to drive off the roadway. The truck then came to a stop when he got struck on the edge of the bluff embankment around 9:50 a.m.

Deputies said as they approached the truck, they saw a man inside with a firearm pointed at himself. Franklin County negotiators arrived at the scene and attempted to talk with the man.

Around 1:40 p.m., deputies said the man fired a single shot, shooting himself.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies started life saving efforts on the man and he was transported to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.