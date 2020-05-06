The man was possibly shot at a different location prior to the accident, which happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot following an accident on westbound Interstate 70 near East Grand Avenue on the city's north side, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was possibly shot at a different location prior to the accident, which happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.