ST. LOUIS – A man was shot after he honked at several ATVs and dirt bikes in south St. Louis Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Gravois Avenue in the Bevo neighborhood around 6:30 p.m.

The 55-year-old man told police he was traveling south on Gravois when he was surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes. He honked at them and one of the people on an ATV kicked his car and refused to let him leave.

As the man tried to drive away, one of the people fired shots at him. He was hit in the arm and transported to a hospital.