FARMINGTON, Mo. – A man was shot, killed and left lying in the street Thursday night and the man accused of killing him was found dead a short time later.

Around 8:30 p.m., Farmington police were called to South Washington Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man dead, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.

A witness at the scene told officers he was outside working on a car with the victim when a man drove up to them and shot the victim three times with a rifle.

The man drove away from the area, but the witness was able to identify him as 35-year-old Justin Kyle Brooks.

Police said Brooks' phone was ‘pinged’ in an attempt to get his location. Police said his phone was in the area of Highway 221 and Highway 67 and they found out he had a shed south of Highway 221.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the shed and told Brooks they were outside. Police said that’s when they heard a gun go off inside the shed.

When they went in, they found Brooks dead, lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to his head.