ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed the O'Fallon Park neighborhood of north St. Louis Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Alice Avenue and Algernon Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound inside a white car.

Police said the man was not conscious or breathing when they arrived and was later pronounced dead. They did not provide any other information about the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

