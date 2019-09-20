ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot killed near the North Hanley MetroLink station Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of North Hanley Road for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of North Hanley Road and University Place Drive.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).