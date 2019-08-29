ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police said he shot at a car his ex-girlfriend was driving which had three children inside.

Mytavis Alexander, 25, was charged with two counts of domestic assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and multiple other charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident.

Police said Alexander and the woman involved in the incident ended a six-year romantic relationship earlier in the day.

When they went to exchange custody of their child at around 10 p.m. at the McDonald's on Parker Road in Florissant, Alexander accused her of stealing his possessions.

The woman allowed Alexander to search the car, but he did not find his things, so she rolled the windows up and started driving away.

Alexander then pulled out a gun and shot multiple times at the car and hit the car once. The couple's child, as well as two other children, were inside the car at the time.

Police said he was arrested later that night and admitted to shooting at the car.

He was charged with two counts of domestic assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

