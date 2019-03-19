UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in University City Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hanley for a disturbance. The caller said her husband was in the home and made threatening statements. He was armed with a shotgun. Officers arrived on scene and removed the woman from the home.

The man told officers he wanted to kill himself or make them kill him. Officers tried to deescalate the situation, but the man continued to make threatening statements, police said. The man exited a bedroom holding a long gun and put it inside his mouth. He pulled the gun out of his mouth and said to the officers, “you’re going to have to kill me,” and then pointed the gun at the officers.

A 26-year-old officer with approximately two years of experience, fired three rounds, striking the man twice. He was hit in the chest and once in the leg. Officers immediately gave him medical attention until paramedics arrived.

No one else was injured.

The officer was placed on administrative leaving pending the results of the investigation.