ST. LOUIS — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the chest in south city Friday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at Chippewa Street and January Avenue at 9:31 p.m., near the border of the city's Northampton and Southampton neighborhoods.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital conscious and barely breathing.
No further information has been given on his condition.
